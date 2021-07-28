Support Local Businesses
‘Chilling, unnerving feeling’: Neighbors shaken by arson homicide investigation in Clarksville

Police in Clarksville arrested the man suspected of killing a woman and setting her Kensington...
Police in Clarksville arrested the man suspected of killing a woman and setting her Kensington Drive apartment on fire on Tuesday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Clarksville have arrested the man suspected of killing a woman and setting her Kensington Drive apartment on fire on Tuesday morning.

Those who live in the neighborhood, including Kayla Badon, were shaken by what they witnessed.

“I saw a dead body, like a body bag on the ground,” Badon said.

It was her neighbor’s body bag she saw, the victim of an apparent homicide. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

“It gives you a chilling, unnerving feeling,” Bardon said.

Clarksville Fire Department crews responded to what they thought would’ve been a routine call for service. That’s what neighbor Rob Baugh thought, too.

“I didn’t see any smoke,” Baugh said. “I thought maybe someone is hurt.”

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, he said he saw a flurry of lights and sirens, an unusual scene that early in the morning when Baugh routinely goes outside to tend to his backyard pond. As he watched the scene unfold, he said he had no idea what had been committed just yards from his house.

“I saw two ambulances pull up,” Baugh said. “Next thing you know, they’re stringing tape up. I’m thinking, ‘That’s weird for a typical fire.’”

The scene was far from typical. Arson investigators spent hours working the scene alongside Clarksville Police Department detectives.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

