Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

