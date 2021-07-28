Forde Olympic watch party - Brooke makes Tokyo debut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sacred Heart grad Brooke Forde made her Olympic debut on Wednesday morning. She swam the anchor leg for the United States 4 X 200 freestyle relay team.

The team won it’s heat in 7:47.57 and will be the second seed in the final Wednesday night. Australia is the top seed after posting a time of 7:44.61.

Americans Katie Ledecky and Allison Schmitt will swim for the US in the final.

While Brooke’s dad, Pat Forde, is in Tokyo covering the games for Sports Illustrated, her mom, Tricia, spent the morning surrounded by around 40 friends and family members at her sister’s house in Douglass Hills.

“So two days ago Brooke gave me the phone call, she saves this for me, but she gave the me the phone call that, I put on a tech suit and I was three seconds off my time, I don’t feel strong, I feel terrible, so I’ve kind of been pretty nervous since that phone call,” Tricia said. “So I am relieved that the way she was feeling didn’t hang true, I think she did a great split and I think she’s gonna be proud of how she swam.”

Tricia grew up swimming at the Jewish Community Center and Lakeside and the entire family has spent quite a bit of time in the pool at Douglass Hills as well.

“Well it’s incredible,” Trudy Miller, Brooke’s grandmother said. “I never thought I’d be watching any of my children or grandchildren in an event like this and it’s, it’s the culmination, like I just told my daughter, I’ve been going to swim meets for 50 years.”

Tricia was emotional when Brooke dove in and the emotions poured out.

“Go, go, finish, finish, finish, come on sweetie finish,” she yelled at the TV.

The tension left the room with the final touch of the wall.

“I’m just thrilled for her,” Tricia reflected. “It was extremely cool to see her dive in as part of the team.”

And the time was her best in the event.

“1.56.95, ok, did you see that relief at the end?” Tricia said. “She’s like thank God, oh, my poor baby. She had the most relieved look, she closed her eyes and she’s like thank goodness.”

Brooke will still receive a medal, even if she does not swim in the final tonight.

