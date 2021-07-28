FORECAST: Air Quality Alert continues; Getting hotter

ALERT DAY: THURSDAY (7/29) for Heat & Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area through midnight

HEAT: Actual highs in the 95-100 degree range; heat index 98-106° today and Thursday

SEVERE THREAT: A cold front pushes in from the north Thursday Evening with a severe wind threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will feel hotter today with the increase in humidity pushing the heat index to and slightly above 100 degrees this afternoon. Actual highs won’t be too far from that in the mid-90s. An Air Quality Alert will continue all the way into the evening.

A very warm/muggy night ahead with the city is not likely to drop below 80 degrees until the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

Thursday has a good chance of being the hottest day in 2 years as highs get up to 98° in Louisville with a heat index up to 106°. Scattered strong storms will move in from the north by evening, quickly extinguishing the heat in areas that receive them.

Thursday evening could get busy with the risk of a broken line of strong/severe thunderstorms pushing in from the north after 6 pm. While there is low confidence in the coverage of thunderstorms, the risk for any storm to become strong has increased.

Another cold front pushes in Sunday with a risk of showers and a turn to much cooler weather. In fact, some areas will stay in the 70s for highs early next week!

