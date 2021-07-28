FORECAST: Air Quality Alert; Hot and humid before storms return

ALERT DAY: THURSDAY (7/29) for Heat & Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area through midnight

HEAT: Actual highs in the 95-100 degree range; heat index 98-106° today and Thursday

SEVERE THREAT: A cold front pushes in from the north Thursday evening with a severe wind threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices slightly above 100°. An Air Quality Alert is in place through midnight tonight due to higher ground-level ozone levels and wildfire smoke around the Louisville Metro area.

Expect a warm and muggy night with temperatures dropping into the 70s in most locations. It may take until very early Thursday morning for the Louisville Metro to drop below 80°.

Tomorrow could be one of the hottest days in two years as highs max out near 98°; heat indices near 106° are possible. Scattered strong thunderstorms dive in from the north during the evening, helping to quickly drive temperatures down.

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be severe, moves into the region after 6 PM. While confidence is low on storm coverage, some of the thunderstorms can bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning to the area.

Another cold front pushes in Sunday with a risk for showers followed by much cooler temperatures. In fact, some areas will stay in the 70s for highs early next week especially if skies remain cloudy.

