FORECAST: High heat and strong storms

ALERT DAYS: Thursday 7/29/21

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert Tonight & Thursday

Heat Advisory - Thursday - west of I-65

Storms late Thursday could be strong with damaging winds the main threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep a few clouds overnight tonight as dry weather persists. Muggy lows in the mid 70s are likely Thursday morning.

Thursday looks to be one of the hottest days in two years as highs top out in the upper 90s with heat index values close to 106° in the afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert continues through Thursday night and scattered strong storms are possible by evening. A broken line of thunderstorms moving in from the north will be strong to severe as it arrives, packing damaging wind potential for select areas. Storms will weaken as they sink southward, so Southern Indiana has the best chance of seeing stronger storms.

A few showers and downpours are possible in Southern Kentucky around sunrise, but most of Friday looks dry and not as hot. Expect highs in the upper 80s with a few clouds during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible Saturday with highs in the 80s. A reinforcing push of drier and cooler air will arrive behind a second front on Sunday. The rain chance will be low as the moisture in the atmosphere will be limited. This will keep temperatures in the 80s for much of next week.

