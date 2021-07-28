Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/28

Main focus, well there are two of them, will be the heat and t-storm risk. Both impacting Thursday Afternoon and Night. And while today will be hot, Thursday Afternoon will have added moisture so the heat index will get close to 106 at times. Getting into the danger zone.

The heat and humidity will feed t-storms into the evening but not for all areas. Southern IN and up I-71 have the greatest concern right now for any severe risk but we’ll have to see how the morning t-storms develop in Ohio to gauge the timing better for us. So expect more updates.

Big changes next week with COOLER air moving in!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.