Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hart County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he had possession of multiple drugs, firearms and stolen road signs.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says they received information that a man was growing marijuana plants in a garden on Liberty Schoolhouse Road.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of John Wayne Gardner. While there, authorities say they located three marijuana plants in the garden, methamphetamine, precursors for manufacturing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen road signs.

John Wayne Gardner was arrested and put in the Hart County Detention Center and charged with the following offenses: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance [enhanced], Possession of Drug Paraphernalia [enhanced], Possession of Marijuana, Cultivate Marijuana less than five plants [enhanced], Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st [enhanced], Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursors 1st [enhanced] and Receiving Stolen Property.

John Wayne Gardner of Hart County arrested. (Hart County Jail)

