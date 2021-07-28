JCPS Board votes in favor of universal mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a unanimous decision, Jefferson County Public Schools has voted to implement a universal mask mandate, requiring all students and staff to wear masks within JCPS facilities for the 2021-2022 school year.

The guidance was created based off of CDC’s guidance, where masks would be required for everyone within JCPS facilities, whether vaccinated or not, but would not be required outside of JCPS facilities.

The Board of Education met at Central High School Tuesday night. Members of the public were invited to attend, but security was ramped up, as guests went through a security check before entering the auditorium.

The focus of the meeting was on masks, as earlier Tuesday afternoon, the CDC issued new guidelines recommending all K-12 students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in schools.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said before the board meeting Tuesday he recommended a universal mask requirement across the district.

“It would be much easier for me not to make a recommendation and to just let the board decide,” Pollio said Tuesday morning at Zachary Taylor Elementary School, “but I think it’s the job of the superintendent, the leader of a district, to make a recommendation to the board of education about a way to move forward.”

Pollio reiterated the recent guidelines, stating the importance of keeping kids in school all 175 days of the upcoming school year.

“We must do everything to keep our students in school,” Pollio said in Tuesday’s board meeting during opening statements. “As we currently stand, nearly every public health organization is in line with what it would take to keep our students in school for the entire year.”

As Pollio presented studies on concerns of the Delta variant’s spread and why students should wear masks, members of the crowd began booing at the superintendent.

“You can hold up your signs, but you must not talk when the superintendent is talking,” JCPS Board Member Diane Porter said. “That is not what we are going to do in here. There will be order in this room. If you do not want order, you can take it outside.”

Public discussion went on for around an hour, giving each speaker three minutes in front of the board before the board meeting carried onward.

The meeting also brought up a virtual school option for Kindergarten through 5th graders, in addition to the 6th through 12th grade program available at the Pathfinder School of Innovation online-only school. Students will enroll at the virtual option for one-year and will need to be renewed annually.

Kentucky Department of Education would have to approve the virtual school option in a final vote.

For students attending in-person classes, JCPS provided a PPE plan that would have masks available and hand sanitizer accessible for students and staff.

JCPS also laid out a racial-equity protocol for its back-to-school plan, offering new practices and spending relating to racial equity. There would be expanded access to Dual Credit classes as well as a requirement for all schools to have access to a nurse and mental health practitioner.

