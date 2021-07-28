Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in apartment, ordered held without bond

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police say the man charged with killing a Clarksville, Ind. woman and setting fire to her apartment mutilated the woman’s body.

Brian Montez Williams, 36, of Clarksville, is charged with murder and arson. Williams is being held without bond at the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville and is scheduled to be back in court September 1.

In a probable cause affidavit, Clarksville police say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Kensington Drive after a resident of the apartment building called 911 to report smoke coming from a neighboring apartment. A Clarksville police officer was the first to arrive and found the apartment door hot to the touch.

After Clarksville firefighters entered the apartment, they found a woman on the floor. When firefighters tried to move the body, they found the victim, later identified as Melody Gambetty, 67, had been decapitated.

Once the fire was out, Clarksville police detectives examining the scene also found the woman’s fingers and toes were missing.

The investigation led detectives to identify a man who neighbors say was in the area a day earlier soliciting community service work as a person of interest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a man of “Brian W” and a phone number the man had left. One witness said the man had a “rubber style hunting boot.”

When police called the number, a man answered and identified himself as Brian Williams, the affidavit states. The detective told Williams they were investigating an arson and needed to speak with him. Williams gave detectives his address.

During their interview with Williams, detectives said he was wearing boots matching the description given by witnesses.

When detectives reviewed surveillance video from a camera across the street that looked at the front of the apartment building, they saw Williams arrived at 12:03, but he did not go inside the apartment building. The video showed Williams returning to the building about 40 minutes later and going inside.

Just over three hours later, police say Williams was recorded on the video leaving the building with a suitcase in each hand and getting into a red Kia belonging to Gambetty. The video showed the car was parked in front of the building when Williams had originally arrived nearly four hours earlier.

Detectives went back to Williams’ apartment and placed him under arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant for Williams’ apartment, police found suitcases belonging to Gambetty containing human remains, Gambetty’s personal items and a small saw with human tissue and blood on the blade.

Clarksville police say there was no prior relationship between Gambetty and Williams and the crime appears to be a botched robbery.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.