Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in apartment

Brian Williams
Brian Williams(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police say the man charged with killing a Clarksville, Ind. woman and setting fire to her apartment mutilated the woman’s body.

Brian Montez Williams, 36, of Clarksville, is charged with murder and arson.

In a probable cause affidavit, Clarksville police say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Kensington Drive after a resident of the building called 911 to report smoke coming from a neighboring apartment. A Clarksville police officer was the first to arrive and found the apartment door hot to the touch.

After Clarksville firefighters entered the apartment, they found a woman on the floor. When firefighters tried to move the body, they found the victim, later identified as Melody Gambetty, 67, had been decapitated.

Once the fire was out, Clarksville police detectives examining the scene also found the woman’s fingers and toes were missing.

The investigation led detectives to identify a man who neighbors say was in the area a day earlier soliciting community service work as a person of interest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a man of “Brian W” and a phone number the man had left. One witness said the man had a “rubber style hunting boot.”

When police called the number, a man answered and identified himself as Brian Williams, the affidavit states. The detective told Williams they were investigating an arson and needed to speak with him. Williams gave detectives his address.

During their interview with Williams, detectives said he was wearing boots matching the description given by witnesses.

When detectives reviewed surveillance video from a camera across the street that looked at the front of the apartment building, they saw Williams arrived at 12:03, but he did not go inside the apartment building. The video showed Williams returning to the building about 40 minutes later and going inside.

Just over three hours later, police say Williams was recorded on the video leaving the building with a suitcase in each hand and getting into a red Kia belonging to Gambetty. The video showed the car was parked in front of the building when Williams had originally arrived nearly four hours earlier.

Detectives went back to Williams’ apartment and placed him under arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant for Williams’ apartment, police found suitcases belonging to Gambetty containing human remains, Gambetty’s personal items and a small saw with human tissue and blood on the blade.

Clarksville police say there was no prior relationship between Gambetty and Williams and the crime appears to be a botched robbery.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

Latest News

Students in the Greater Clark County Schools, including Northaven Elementary school, returned...
GCCS parents in charge of back to school decisons for students... for now
Vocal opposition was not enough to stop mandatory masks for Jefferson County Public Schools...
JCPS Board of Education votes in favor of universal mask mandate
Tuesday night, July 27, 2021
Tuesday night, July 27, 2021
Police in Clarksville arrested the man suspected of killing a woman and setting her Kensington...
‘Chilling, unnerving feeling’: Neighbors shaken by arson homicide investigation in Clarksville
Jefferson County school safety transportation projects announced