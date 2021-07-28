Man found dead in Jeffersonville identified by officials

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man found dead near the Oak Park subdivision in Jeffersonville Friday morning has been identified.

According to the News & Tribune, 29-year-old Rodrick Wallace, from Wisconsin, died after being shot multiple times in the head.

Police were called to the 60 block of Edgewood Lane around 7 a.m. Friday on reports of a person who was unresponsive near a roadway.

Officers arrived and confirmed the victim, later identified as Wallace, was dead at the scene.

Jeffersonville Detective Isaac Parker told News & Tribune they believe Wallace was shot and killed somewhere else and then moved to where his body was found.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Jeffersonville Police at (812) 285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

