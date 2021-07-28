Man killed in workplace shooting in south Louisville business park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot and killed near the old Naval Ordnance Plant off of Southside Drive Monday afternoon has been identified by officials.

Jimmy Webb, 28, from Louisville, died from injuries sustained in the shooting according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive where a shooting had been reported, LMPD confirmed.

Following the incident, the alleged shooter, Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police and is currently facing a murder charge in relation to the incident.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the suspect and victim worked at Material Handling Systems, and the two allegedly got into an altercation before shots were fired. Police were said to have been near when the incident happened and were able to quickly resolve the situation.

Material Handling Systems did not return WAVE 3 News request for comment at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

