Man stabbed to death in downtown Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being stabbed late Sunday night in downtown Louisville. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Jackson and Jefferson Streets.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers found the man, later identified as 37-year-old Rayshawn Anderson, after the stabbing and rushed him to UofL Hospital. He later died.

Although the LMPD Homicide Unit has launched an investigation and those believed to have been involved in the stabbing have been found, it is unclear whether criminal charges will be filed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

