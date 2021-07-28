Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a person was shot at an intersection on Dixie Highway.

The corner on West Hill Street is surrounded by a Walgreens, Rally’s and Thorntons gas station, but it has not been confirmed if the shooting happened at one of those businesses.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the shooting victim in the area, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson, and they were expected to be brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

