Teen in critical condition after shooting on West Main Street in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in Shawnee, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

It happened late Tuesday night shortly after 11 p.m. on West Main Street. He was rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition after officers found him.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

No suspect information was provided. Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to help investigators.

