Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville

LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager died after being shot in Shawnee, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night shortly after 11 p.m. on West Main Street. He was rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition after officers found him and died at the hospital.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

No suspect information was provided. Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to help investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

