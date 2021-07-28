‘This is Tailgate Central’: Highlands neighbors find shell casings, uncapped syringes from Walgreens parking lot parties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ryan Bigg spent Tuesday morning cleaning empty beer cans off his property.

“It just kind of looks like Bourbon Street,” Bigg said. “This is Tailgate Central.”

But a few empty beer cans are the least of Bigg’s worries.

Bigg told WAVE 3 News that in the past several months, he’s seen shell casings, uncapped syringes and other trash behind his home, spillover from the Walgreens parking lot just next door.

“When it started going from just loud at night, which I kind of just grit my teeth and beared with it,” Bigg said. “And then it became more incidents of gunshots down the alley, finding shells.”

Bigg also said neighbors have caught several people on surveillance camera urinating on their properties.

“It says parking for Walgreens only, but if there’s no enforcement is that really a rule?” Bigg asked.

To combat the problem, officials have placed barricades in the lot and chained the entrance. Neither method has provided a full-time solution.

“There’s a lot of experimenting to see what’s going to work to address this situation,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said.

Chambers Armstrong said she is working with LMPD and Dahlem, the lot’s property manager, on a bigger, permanent solution.

“Perhaps looking at more robust barricades to actually keep people out,” Chambers Armstrong said. “I think the idea of having additional people, off-duty security, to be able to help folks move along, having officers do increased patrols to move folks along so that you’re not having people congregate on this private property.”

Bigg said he hopes to see solutions soon, because he and his neighbors are running out of patience and places to turn.

“The aftermath has gotten worse and worse and worse as far as the care of the property is concerned,” Bigg said.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News the department has provided one officer from each division to the 5th Division to aid in bar patrol. The additional resources are provided from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Chambers Armstrong said she plans to release a “six-month, check-in document” about Bardstown Road and the unique issues it presents on Aug. 11. She said the document also will include challenges posed by re-opening after the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of that document will be followed by a community meeting to discuss the issues in person.

