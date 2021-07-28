Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a crash on I-65.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person with serious injuries was flown to UofL Hospital after being involved in a crash on Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville. It happened near the Cedar Grove Road exit, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

An object that was flying off another vehicle caused a semi-truck driver going southbound on I-65 to slow down. A van then rear-ended the semi as it tried to go around that car.

The victim with serious injuries was in the van; it is not clear if they were driving.

It was not revealed if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville are closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

Latest News

Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot
Carol Eisenback
Missing Bullitt County woman found safe
Carol Eisenback was reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway,...
84-year-old Bullitt County woman reported missing
Carol Eisenback was reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway,...
84-year-old Bullitt County woman reported missing