Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person with serious injuries was flown to UofL Hospital after being involved in a crash on Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville. It happened near the Cedar Grove Road exit, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

An object that was flying off another vehicle caused a semi-truck driver going southbound on I-65 to slow down. A van then rear-ended the semi as it tried to go around that car.

The victim with serious injuries was in the van; it is not clear if they were driving.

It was not revealed if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville are closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

