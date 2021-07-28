Victim in June homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a shooting in a Louisville park has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Deanthony Taylor, 21, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound.

Taylor was found in Cox Park during the early morning hours of June 23 at Cox Park on river Road.

The manner of Taylor’s death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

