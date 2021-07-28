Support Local Businesses
Young golfers tee it up as local organization aims to expand the sport in Louisville

First Tee Louisville provides golfing opportunities for the youth of Southwest Louisville at Bobby Nichols Golf Course.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a week-long golf camp at Bobby Nichols Golf Course, instructors are teaching, of course, the art of the backswing and follow through, but they’re also teaching sportsmanship on the course and off of it.

First Tee Louisville teamed up with District 25 Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart to expand the game of golf in Southwest Lousiville. It provided an opportunity for 25 kids to learn the game free of cost, providing opportunities for the children now, or even later.

”Some of them may come back and play as adults even just recreationally. They’re still golfers,” said First Tee Program Director Blake Hardesty, “but it would be awesome to see some of these kids go on and be successful and maybe get a scholarship.”

For some young golfers, it’s been the first time picking up a club. Mollie Bossmeyer’s grandmother said it could be a future for her granddaughter.

”I think it’s wonderful,” said Debbie Lush, Mollie’s grandmother. “I mean, she will be going to college, and if she like it, it can help a lot.”

Mollie, who plays a number of sports, said she thinks she could learn to love golf, but there is one thing she has to work on.

”I don’t like when you have to be really quiet,” she said. “I don’t like being quiet.”

Blake Hardesty said it would be really awesome to see success from Louisville’s young golfers.

He said the Olympics always add interest to the sport, and this time around they include Justin Thomas, the St. X graduate eying a gold medal.

“Seeing Justin, who is one of our partners too, compete and go for gold is really cool,” said Hardesty. “We’re hoping he has a good week.”

Each young golfer was also given their own set of beginner golf clubs. Councilwoman Stewart said she plans to do this next summer as well.

