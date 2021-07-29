Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 escape burning home

When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story home that was fully engulfed in flames.
When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story home that was fully engulfed in flames.(Live 5)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men were able to make it out of a home that was on fire Thursday morning.

Approximately 25 firefighters were called to the home in the 600 block of Lynn Street around 2:07 a.m., Louisville Fire & Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said.

When they arrived, they found a single-story home that was fully engulfed in flames. Cooper said the building was a total loss. The home next door also had some damage.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the people who were inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail

Latest News

After 112 homicides in less than seven months, a prominent civil rights figure appealed for...
Louisville civil rights leader prays alongside police for end to gun violence
In Tokyo, Lilly King placed second in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal, advancing her to...
Family of Olympian Lilly King cheer on swimmer in Charlestown
Wednesday night, July 27, 2021
Wednesday night, July 27, 2021
Storms will weaken as they sink southward, so Southern Indiana has the best chance of seeing...
FORECAST: Yet another Air Quality Alert; Alert Day for strong storms later