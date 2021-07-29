2 escape burning home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men were able to make it out of a home that was on fire Thursday morning.

Approximately 25 firefighters were called to the home in the 600 block of Lynn Street around 2:07 a.m., Louisville Fire & Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said.

When they arrived, they found a single-story home that was fully engulfed in flames. Cooper said the building was a total loss. The home next door also had some damage.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the people who were inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

