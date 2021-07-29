Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Scattered evening storms - some strong

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THIS EVENING (7/29/21)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY TODAY - Strong storms possible Thursday evening, highest risk southern Indiana
  • Cooler temperatures take us back into the 80s for highs
  • Saturday brings another weekend rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A broken line of thunderstorms moving in from the north this evening could pack damaging winds in select spots, especially between 7PM and midnight tonight. Storms will fade as they move southward through Kentucky after midnight.

While a shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out in Southern Kentucky early Friday morning, we’ll generally stay dry through the day with partly sunny skies. Highs will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mainly dry and partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. It’ll be comfortable compared to previous nights!

Saturday looks cloudy with scattered showers moving through at times. None of the rain will be heavy, but it’ll be enough to keep temperatures down in the 70s to near 80 for highs.

Drier Sunday, but temperatures will hold in the low to mid 80s for highs. The first of next week looks below average with highs continuing in low to mid 80s.

