Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

Ronald Sands, 38, of Louisville, is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, assault - domestic...
Man arrested, arraigned on kidnapping, other charges
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Senate OKs bill to secure Capitol, help Afghans with visas
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Sen. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated