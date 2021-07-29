Support Local Businesses
Burckle gained confidence from 2012 Olympic experience

By Kent Taylor
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 2012, Clark Burckle touched his way to the London Olympics, finishing second in a dramatic 200 meter breaststroke final at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

“Honestly I do them in practice everyday, so it wasn’t like I thought, I planned that out in the race, that’s just the way I finish,” he said in 2012. Like, it was gonna happen that way or no other way.”

The St. X grad swam his way into the final during the Olympic Games, finishing sixth.

“I mean I think it changed my life quite a bit, really after the Olympics, you know it felt empowering, gave me the confidence to take some more risks in my life,” he recalled. “You know I went to business school out at Stanford right afterward and I don’t think I would have had the confidence to apply there or to think that I belonged there if I hadn’t have made that team.

That kind of launched me onto a new trajectory.”

Nine years later, he’s racing to get you into the pool.

“The swim team is really the lifeblood of this pool and so it’s a constant balance between the swim team and the social members, the high school teams as well,” he said while giving a tour of Blairwood.

Burckle and his family own and operate Blairwood and the Louisville Tennis Club.

“When I moved back I think one of the major goals was just kind of modernizing it, getting a presence on line, redoing a lot of our software and just making it an overall better place for our employees,” he said. “While also just looking at additional opportunities. I can’t say it yet, but there’s one more coming that I’m really excited about.”

Every once in awhile he’ll sign an autograph, and there are some pictures hanging on the walls, but the biggest reminder of his Olympics experience is the the Olympic rings tatoo on his right arm.

“I thought the bicep was really cool and of course it was visible and back then I was pretty vain and was very proud of what I achieved so I wanted to have it right there,” he remembered. “I wanted to have it visible, so I probably got it too big.”

He is one of 11 Olympians produced by Lakeside Swim Club, but the only male on that list.

