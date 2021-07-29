Support Local Businesses
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained

Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health.
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson and Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith answered questions Thursday about the increase of COVID-19 cases in Louisville and the relation that has to the Delta variant.

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes more problematic, UofL Health has re-implemented a masking policy inside all of their buildings, but their concerns go far beyond the four walls of the hospital.

”Everybody who comes through that door could be positive again, so that’s what we have to be aware of,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith said the Delta variant is causing problems hospitals haven’t seen since this time last year.

It’s not that they’re understaffed, or low on PPE. UofL is fine in those areas. But Smith said they’ve basically done away with COVID units, and now that the new variant is causing more hospitalizations (97% of which within UofL are unvaccinated people) they’re having to find the care wherever it’s available.

“Every nurse and every physician, this is something you’ll have to deal with now,” said Smith.

Dr. Smith said it’s still as important as ever to get vaccinated. He said vaccines are keeping Delta-positive people out of the hospital and protecting people in a way antibodies from the original COVID strand cannot.

Delta is spreading faster than other strains. However, it’s not the most deadly strain, but stopping the spread now could prevent another future variant.

“It’s worrisome that [Delta]’s spreading, but until we get it under control, the possibility exists that this is going to have a variant that not only spreads easier but is much more severe,” said Dr. Smith, “and then we will have a much bigger problems on our hands.”

Smith says if you’re showing symptoms, even if your vaccinated, get tested.

Watch the interview here:

Doctor answers questions about delta variant, increase in COVID-19 cases

UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith is answering questions about the increase of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant >> https://bit.ly/3BRGkW9

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, July 29, 2021
