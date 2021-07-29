Support Local Businesses
Family of Olympian Lilly King cheer on swimmer in Charlestown

By Shellie Sylvestri and Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Family and friends watched as Lilly King placed second in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal in Tokyo, pushing her ahead to compete in the finals for Team USA.

King is originally from Evansville, but her loved ones in Charlestown took the opportunity to watch the Olympic-medal winner together at a watch party. It was an electric atmosphere, with family and friends cheering for King as she earned another piece of Olympic hardware.

Bettye Ferguson, King’s grandmother, said watching from afar this Olympics season is a blessing, especially after a year of unknowns.

“It was scary in March of 2020 when we didn’t know if they were going to go last summer,” Ferguson said. “There wasn’t anywhere from there to work out.”

King’s uncle said her Olympic training took place at several different pools during the COVID pandemic until they all closed. Then her training was moved to a lake.

“She trained in a number of different pools, then they all closed down,” Dan Ferguson said. “Then they trained in a lake, then finally they found an individual with a lap pool and let them come train in their home. Just trying to find a place to swim was really difficult.”

King competes again in the finals on Thursday, July 29 at 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

