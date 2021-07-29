Support Local Businesses
Ford reinstates mask policy at Louisville plants

Beginning July 31, workers and visitors in Louisville's Ford plants will need to wear face masks.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees and visitors in Louisville’s Ford plants will be required to wear face masks starting Saturday, July 31. The company protocol comes in response to the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Ford began putting mask requirements back in place in select U.S. states after it determined there was an increase in cases in certain regions of the country, Ford spokesperson Kelli Felker said. For now, those states include Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

“The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority,” Felker said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate COVID-19 case data to make further protocol changes.”

Felker said vaccinations are highly recommended for all Ford team members who are medically able.

Ford is also requiring its U.S. employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before traveling internationally for business to prevent risk of exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

