FORECAST: Air Quality Alert; Alert Day issued for heat and strong storm potential

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area through midnight
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Areas along/west of I-65 (including Louisville) until 7 PM
  • SEVERE THREAT: Clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms push in from the northeast this evening. Damaging winds are a concern.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hot and hazy with highs well into the 90s and the heat index pushing close to 106° at times. A Heat Advisory is out for areas west of I-65 and the Louisville Metro. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for the Louisville Metro area.

Today’s heat will help to fuel a broken line of thunderstorms moving in from the north this evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe initially, weakening as they move southward. Damaging winds are our main threat.

A few showers and downpours will still be possible in Southern Kentucky around sunrise, but most of Friday looks dry. Tomorrow won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 80s and a few clouds during the afternoon. A few clouds will be overhead from time to time Friday night with an isolated storm chance. Look for lows in the 60s.

Another cold front pushes in Sunday with a risk of showers followed by cooler temperatures. In fact, some locations will see highs in the 70s fearly next week, especially if skies remain cloudy.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

