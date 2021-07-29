FORECAST: Hot and humid for all; strong storms for some

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY THURSDAY - Heat Advisory along & west of I-65

ALERT DAY THURSDAY - Strong storms possible

Thursday evening, highest risk southern Indiana Air Quality Alert Continues Through Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be muggy overnight with lows holding in the 70s.

The warmest day of the week will likely occur Thursday as high push into the mid and upper 90s. The heat index will reach above 100°. A Heat ADVISORY is in effect along and west of I-65.

The Air Quality Alert also continues Thursday. Scattered storms will begin to develop north. A broken line of thunderstorms moving in from the north will be strong to severe as it arrives, packing damaging wind potential for select areas. Storms will weaken as they sink southward, so Southern Indiana has the best chance of seeing stronger storms.

A few showers and downpours are possible in Southern Kentucky around sunrise, but most of Friday looks dry and not as hot. Expect highs in the upper 80s with a few clouds during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible Saturday with highs in the 80s. A reinforcing push of drier and cooler air will arrive behind a second front on Sunday. The rain chance will be low as the moisture in the atmosphere will be limited. This will keep temperatures in the 80s for much of next week.

