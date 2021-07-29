Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Yet another Air Quality Alert; Alert Day for strong storms later

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area through midnight
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Areas along/west of I-65 (including Louisville) until 7 PM
  • SEVERE THREAT: Clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms push in from the northeast this evening. Damaging winds are a concern.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot day ahead with highs well into the 90s, and with added moisture to the air, the heat index will push close to 106° at times.

The hot/humid air will feed strong thunderstorms toward evening. A broken line of thunderstorms moving in from the north will be strong to severe as it arrives, packing damaging wind potential for select areas. Storms will weaken as they sink southward, so Southern Indiana has the best chance of seeing stronger storms.

A few showers and downpours are possible in Southern Kentucky around sunrise, but most of Friday looks dry and not as hot. Expect highs in the upper 80s with a few clouds during the afternoon.

A few clouds from time to time with an isolated storm chance Friday night. Look for lows in the 60s.

Another cold front pushes in Sunday with a risk for showers followed by much cooler temperatures. In fact, some areas will stay in the 70s for highs early next week especially if skies remain cloudy.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

