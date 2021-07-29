Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Frosted relic: Slice of Lady Di’s wedding cake up for sale

In this undated photo provided Wednesday July 28, 2021, by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, showing...
In this undated photo provided Wednesday July 28, 2021, by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, showing a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday 29 July 1981, that is up for auction. The cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film, and will be auctioned Aug. 11.(Source: Dominic Winter Auctioneers via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Don’t let them eat this cake.

A slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cakes is up for auction 40 years after the nuptials watched around the world.

The iced slice came from one of the 23 official wedding cakes marking the July 29, 1981 marriage of the heir to the British throne and his shy 20-year-old bride. It features a marzipan base and a sugar onlay coat-of-arms, colored in gold, red, blue, and silver, on top.

The piece of cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House. Smith kept it in a floral cake tin and with a handmade label on the lid reading: “Handle with Care - Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which she signed and dated 29/7/81.

Smith’s family sold the cake to a collector in 2008, but it is up for auction again Aug. 11. It is expected to fetch between 300 pounds ($418) and 500 pounds ($697), together with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast program.

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold,’' Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said. “But we advise against eating it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

Wednesday night, July 27, 2021
Wednesday night, July 27, 2021
After 112 homicides in less than seven months, a prominent civil rights figure appealed for...
Louisville civil rights leader prays alongside police for end to gun violence
In Tokyo, Lilly King placed second in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal, advancing her to...
Family of Olympian Lilly King cheer on swimmer in Charlestown
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Two dogs were killed in a July 29, 2021 house fire that was reported just after 2 a.m. in the...
2 dogs die in early morning house fire