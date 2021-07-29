Joey Votto homers in sixth straight game Thursday

(WAVE) - Joey Votto, the Cincinnati Reds all-star first baseman, homered in the first inning of Thursday’s game at the Chicago Cubs.

It marked the sixth straight game in which Votto has hit a home run, a new Reds record. He has hit a home run in every game since Saturday, including two Tuesday and two Wednesday, for a total of eight homers in six games.

Votto smashed a 1-1 pitch from Cubs starter Alec Mills over the wall in right-centerfield at Wrigley Field on a sunny afternoon in the Windy City, prompting a “Joey Votto, force of nature” call from the Bally Sports Cincinnati broadcast crew.

The homer gave the visitors a 2-0 lead early in the NL Central showdown. The Reds (53-49) have won two of the first three games of the four-game series, and are five games back in the NL wild-card race, with the Cubs (50-53) three and a half behind them.

Votto’s home run was his 20th of the season, one behind team leader Jesse Winker.

🚨 EIGHT BANGS IN SIX GAMES AND A NEW FRANCHISE RECORD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WJ0AsQBb2C — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2021

