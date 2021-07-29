Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Joey Votto homers in sixth straight game Thursday

Reds slugger has hit 8 homers in 6 games
Joey Votto, the Cincinnati Reds’ all-star first baseman, homered in the first inning of...
Joey Votto, the Cincinnati Reds’ all-star first baseman, homered in the first inning of Thursday’s game at the Chicago Cubs.
By John P. Wise
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Joey Votto, the Cincinnati Reds all-star first baseman, homered in the first inning of Thursday’s game at the Chicago Cubs.

It marked the sixth straight game in which Votto has hit a home run, a new Reds record. He has hit a home run in every game since Saturday, including two Tuesday and two Wednesday, for a total of eight homers in six games.

Votto smashed a 1-1 pitch from Cubs starter Alec Mills over the wall in right-centerfield at Wrigley Field on a sunny afternoon in the Windy City, prompting a “Joey Votto, force of nature” call from the Bally Sports Cincinnati broadcast crew.

The homer gave the visitors a 2-0 lead early in the NL Central showdown. The Reds (53-49) have won two of the first three games of the four-game series, and are five games back in the NL wild-card race, with the Cubs (50-53) three and a half behind them.

Votto’s home run was his 20th of the season, one behind team leader Jesse Winker.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

Sacred Heart grad Brooke Forde wins silver medal as member of US 4X200 freestyle relay team
Sacred Heart grad Forde wins silver medal in Tokyo
Brooke Forde Olympic watch party
Forde Olympic watch party - Brooke makes Tokyo debut
Churchill Downs announced three major investments to transform key areas at the home of the...
Churchill Downs to get $135 million upgrade, including redesigned Paddock area
A Sacred Heart grad swam the final leg for the USA in the 4 x 200 relay.
Forde Olympic watch party - Brooke makes Tokyo debut