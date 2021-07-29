Support Local Businesses
Changes to JCPS meal services announced

Jefferson County Public Schools
Jefferson County Public Schools
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Changes involving breakfast, lunch, curbside service and safety protocols in Jefferson County Public School cafeterias were announced Thursday morning.

JCPS released the following changes:

  • Meals will be provided only to students enrolled in JCPS district schools.
  • No curbside meal service. For most JCPS students, who will be attending in-person classes, all meals will be served in school buildings. To support students enrolled in the district’s virtual academy, JCPS will host five locations for students to pick up a week’s worth of bulk items.  Only students enrolled in the virtual school are eligible to pick up meals, and they must register in advance for the meals.  More information on registering will be provided to families.
  • The district will retain popular options that grew from remote learning-time food service, such as the “fast pass” breakfast kiosks, allowing students to grab and go with their morning meals, at many locations.
  • Many other meal features and options will continue:
  • Students who bring their lunch can still round out their meal by picking up a fresh fruit, vegetable or milk.
  • After school snacks and suppers will be available for qualified after-school programs.
  • At middle and high schools, vending machines will be open for a la carte sales, but branded pizza will not be on the menu this year. The district is working to bring it back as soon as possible.

Nutrition officials also asked for patience when it comes to food this school year due to supply issues.

Thursday was the last day of the summer curbside pickup.

Nutrition Services assistant director Dan Ellnor said since June more than 600,000 meals were served, which provided food to 8,000 to 10,000 families in the community.

Since March 2020, more than 8 million meals and 3 million snacks were provided to families, according to JCPS.

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, July 29, 2021
