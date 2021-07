LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith is answering questions about the increase of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant:

Doctor answers questions about delta variant, increase in COVID-19 cases UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith is answering questions about the increase of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant >> https://bit.ly/3BRGkW9 Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.