Louisville now home to Southern Living Idea House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southern Living Idea House was built in Kentucky for the first time ever in a new 50-acre community, The Breakers at Prospect, in Louisville.

Designed to meet the changing needs of families, the home, which will feature stunning river views as well as coastal and historical design elements, will bring together the best of both worlds.

Artisan Signature Homes of Louisville was selected from a group of expert builders to construct the 2021 Southern Living Idea House.

“We did it!” Jason Black, the president of Artisan Signature Homes, said. “We can finally say that we have a Southern Living Idea House on Bluegrass soil.”

Taking advantage of the beautiful landscape of Louisville, Jimmy King, the co-owner of Artisan Signature Homes, said his team aimed for an elegant and functional home design.

“It was also very important to position this home on the lot in a way that fully takes advantage of the spectacular views,” King said.

Visitors will be able to tour the Southern Living Idea House on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour tickets are $25 per person, and the proceeds will benefit Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana and the LEE Initiative.

To learn more about the 2021 Southern Living Idea House home, click here.

