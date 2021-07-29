Support Local Businesses
Man arrested, arraigned on kidnapping, other charges

Ronald Sands, 38, of Louisville, is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, assault - domestic violence, burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.(Source: KY Courts/LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who went to court for a traffic case was arrested on two outstanding warrants on cases involving a former companion.

Ronald Sands, 38, of Louisville, is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, assault - domestic violence, burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. He was taken into custody by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

The charges involve different cases. The most recent incident happened June 27. Court documents say Sands managed to open the bedroom window of a former girlfriend, grabbing a coffee cup and hitting her with it. He also broke the woman’s eyeglasses.

While Louisville Metro police officers who were called to take a report were at the scene, Sands is alleged to have sent several text messages to the woman making threats to harm her.

The first incident happened May 18 when Sands is accused of placing his hands around the woman’s neck and applying pressure. Court documents say the woman lost consciousness and had difficulty breathing.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Sands during his arraignment. Bond was set at $50,000, but Sands can be released if 10% of the amount is posted and he will be placed into home incarceration.

