Missing 5-year-old found safe in Campbell Co., non-custodial father in custody

By Kelly Ann Krueger and Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 5-year-old was found safe.

According to authorities, the sheriff’s office was notified that a missing child from Texas could possibly be in the Campbell County or Anderson County area. The information was then reported to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to initiate an AMBER Alert on 5-year-old Anthony Seybert.

Deputies said they received information Wednesday evening that Seybert may be at a home in the Cherry Bottom area of Caryville. Investigators were then led to a home on Waddell Lane in Caryville. At the second location, deputies discovered the vehicle believed to be driven by Seybert’s biological parents, reports stated.

Officials said there was no knock at the door of the second home, but deputies made contact with an individual identified as Donnie Daughterty sitting in a car at the residence. Deputies confirmed Daughterty had an active warrant out for his arrest.

During the arrest, a second car pulled up to the home in which deputies identified the missing child, according to reports. After safely recovering the child, deputies said a third car pulled into the driveway. Deputies confirmed Seybert’s biological father, David Seybert, inside the vehicle and arrested him on active warrants out of Anderson County.

The child was returned to his custodial grandparents.

On July 28, 2021, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a missing juvenile from Texas could possibly be...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 29, 2021

