Sacred Heart grad Forde wins silver medal in Tokyo

(WAVE) - Sacred Heart grad Brooke Forde did her work in the morning and cheered on her U.S. teammates in the final as the Americans used a strong closing kick from Katie Ledecky to win the silver medal in the 4 X 200 meter freestyle relay.

The Australian’s were considered heavy favorites to win the gold, but had to settle for bronze behind the U.S. and gold medal winner China.

All three teams broke the world record.

Brooke’s oldest brother, Mitchell, is representing the family at the NBC setup in Orlando, Florida.

“It feels amazing,” Mitchell said. “The whole past month or so, since she qualified, has been a dream, but I mean what a race, first of all. Props to all those girls who were on it at finals. They gave it a run, and for a second there I really thought Katie Ledecky was gonna pull it out, but that was thrilling. The whole process has been thrilling. It’s been amazing to be down here in Orlando with Team USA. I don’t really know what I did to deserve that, but it’s just been a great time.”

Mitchell says he’s looking forward to congratulating Brooke in person.

“Just incredibly proud,” he said. “I’ve always known, obviously, how amazing she is at swimming. How hard she works and that she deserves this, but it’s been so special to hear from so many people who have tuned in and gotten to see the fruits of her hard work and watch her swim, you know waking up at five, six a.m. just to watch her swim. I’ll just tell her how proud we are and how many people she’s inspired.”

