Southern Ind. man wins French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WFIE) - A man from Washington, Indiana, has won French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever.

The casino posted that a man named Andrew made a $1 bet on a Wild Party slot machine Sunday night, winning $690,623.

Casino officials say this jackpot was more than double the previous record jackpot of $265,880 that was won in 2013.

A man named Andrew Bennington commented on the casino’s post thanking everyone for their kind words of congratulations.

“It still seems like a dream,” said Andrew.

According to his profile, he lives in Washington, Indiana, with his wife, Mary.

It also shows he attended Vincennes University.

