Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

Wednesday night, July 27, 2021
Wednesday night, July 27, 2021
After 112 homicides in less than seven months, a prominent civil rights figure appealed for...
Louisville civil rights leader prays alongside police for end to gun violence
In Tokyo, Lilly King placed second in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal, advancing her to...
Family of Olympian Lilly King cheer on swimmer in Charlestown
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/29
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year