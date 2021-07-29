WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while pointing a gun.

Laron Weston had taken off running after police said he shot two women in the parking lot of the Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road on Monday.

WAVE 3 News obtained videos showing one LMPD officer running after the suspect.

(Story continues below video)

“There he is. There he is right there,” the officer is heard saying on the video. “Stop, police, get on the ground. Get your hands up.”

The video showed the suspect stopping, then pointing a gun directly at the officer.

“Drop the gun, he’s got a gun,” the officer yelled.

Seconds later, another officer is seen from the left side of the screen, running toward the suspect without stopping. The officer tackled the suspect to the ground without a single shot being fired.

The officers then worked to get the gun out of Weston’s hands, and placed him in handcuffs.

“Kill me officer,” Weston is heard saying. “Kill me.”

Weston’s two female alleged victims are expected to survive.

Weston was taken into custody, but WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned he was out the next day.

Tuesday, Judge Anne Haynie gave him a bond of $10,000. According to court documents, prosecutors had asked for a bond of $50,000 instead, and asked that he placed on home incarceration if he posted that amount, which he did, in cash.

Haynie also asked that Weston not be in possession of a handgun. He has a previous criminal history which includes possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Weston faces new charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police and drug-related offenses including trafficking.

Weston has pleaded not guilty.

