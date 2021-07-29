WaterStep teams with UPS to bring lifesaving equipment to Kenya

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based WaterStep has helped people in more than 60 countries gain access to clean water. On Thursday, the non-profit teamed up with UPS to send its biggest one-time shipment ever.

The shipment of safe water equipment will help 1.7 million people in Kenya. The equipment includes 130 WaterBalls, 150 M-100 ChlorineGenerators, 250 BleachMakers and 100 20-liter BleachMakers.

The WaterBall is a more efficient way to transport up to 12.5 gallons of water over long distances. The M-100 ChlorineGenerator uses a car battery to kill pathogens in water, making it safe to drink. And the BleachMaker is a portable device that uses water, salt and a 12vDC power source to produce powerful disinfectant used for cleaning, cooking, bathing and even sanitizing water.

For more information on WaterStep, click here.

