3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A triple shooting investigation is underway in Newburg after a woman and two men were shot.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cedrus Circle, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

LMPD officers and Louisville EMS crews immediately responded, finding the woman inside a house that had been shot. The two men that were shot were outside of the house.

All three victims were rushed to University Hospital for treatment; Smiley said their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Information on suspects or possible motives were not revealed, nor were the victims’ identities.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

