Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle in Newburg on July 29.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A triple shooting investigation is underway in Newburg after a woman and two men were shot.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cedrus Circle, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

(Story continues below post)

LMPD officers and Louisville EMS crews immediately responded, finding the woman inside a house that had been shot. The two men that were shot were outside of the house.

All three victims were rushed to University Hospital for treatment; Smiley said their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Information on suspects or possible motives were not revealed, nor were the victims’ identities.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.
Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation
Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the civil...
Ex-police chief who rescued baby pleads guilty to assault
Beginning July 31, workers and visitors in Louisville's Ford plants will need to wear face masks.
Ford reinstates mask policy at Louisville plants
Gov. Beshear offered a $1,500 back-to-work bonus for the first 15,000 Kentuckians who find a job.
KY back-to-work bonus: Did it work?