Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was shot in Buechel at an apartment or condominium complex Thursday night.
It happened sometime around 9 p.m. on Bronner Circle, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.
Investigators from the Louisville Metro Police Department found the victim, who was expected to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.
It is not known who the victim is or how serious their injuries are.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.