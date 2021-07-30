Support Local Businesses
Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation

LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.
LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was shot in Buechel at an apartment or condominium complex Thursday night.

It happened sometime around 9 p.m. on Bronner Circle, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

Investigators from the Louisville Metro Police Department found the victim, who was expected to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.

It is not known who the victim is or how serious their injuries are.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

