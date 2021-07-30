Support Local Businesses
Employee charged in theft of rental vehicles

Stephen D. Jackson, Jr., 22, of Louisville, is charged with the theft of 11 vehicles from a car rental company he worked for.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man employed at a car rental company is charged with stealing vehicles worth nearly $400,000.

Stephen D. Jackson, Jr., 22, of Louisville, was arrested yesterday on 11 counts of theft by unlawful taking of a auto worth over $10,000 and one count of trafficking in stolen vehicle or vehicle parts.

While working for Enterprise Rent-A-Car between Feb. 17 and Feb. 27 of this year, court documents state that Jackson moved the vehicles from a secure area to the ready lot where customers would pickup the vehicle. Once brought to the ready lot, the keys would be left in the car for the customer.

After Jackson parked the car, the documents say other unknown persons would enter the lot on foot and drive the car off the lot.

In each of the thefts, it was determined that Jackson was solely responsible for moving the vehicles. Investigators say nine of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, but two of the vehicles stolen were used in crimes - one in a burglary and another in a recent homicide.

A not guilty plea was entered for Jackson during his arraignment. Bond was set at $10,000. If bond is posted, Jackson will be placed in home incarceration.

Jackson has been ordered to have no contact with Enterprise.

