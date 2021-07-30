Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ex-police chief who rescued baby pleads guilty to assault

Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the civil...
Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli.(FBI.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban Kansas City police chief who helped rescue a baby from an icy pond and later assaulted the man accused of trying to kill the infant has pleaded guilty in the case.

Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, the Kansas City Star reported. He was indicted in 2019 on a single count of violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli.

Prosecutors have said Hallgrimson threw a handcuffed Zicarelli to the ground, punched him in the face and told Zicarelli, “You deserve to die,” after returning from the rescue mission to the Greenwood, Missouri, police station. Zicarelli had walked into the police station in December 2018 and said he had tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a nearby pond, police said.

Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the pond and found the unconscious infant floating face up and her lungs filled with water. Hallgrimson and the other officer worked to warm and revive the baby until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital, where she was treated for severe hypothermia.

Hallgrimson was put on administrative leave shortly after being accused of assaulting Zicarelli, which prosecutors say was captured on video. He resigned in May 2019.

Zicarelli remains in Jackson County jail on pending felony charges of domestic assault and child abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.
Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting