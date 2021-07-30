FORECAST: Cooler weekend with shower potential on Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooler and less humid tonight

Scattered showers Saturday afternoon

Mild and dry early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a bit more comfortable tonight compared to the humid nights we’ve had lately. Expect lows in the 60s by Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday begins with some sunshine but clouds will arrive by afternoon. Scattered showers will also arrive from the northwest along with the clouds. Heavy rain is not expected, but the clouds and showers will hold high temperatures down into the lower 80s.

Scattered showers will become less widespread Saturday night, but a few of these showers will likely linger in our Southern Kentucky counties overnight. Lows will be in the 60s again by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon’s forecast looks mainly dry and partly sunny with a return of high temperatures in the mid 80s. This will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans!

The early part of next week looks mainly dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 80s thanks to a dip in the jet stream over the Eastern U.S. We’ll gradually add on some heat and isolated storm chances by the end of next week as this pattern relaxes.

