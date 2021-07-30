FORECAST: Quiet end to Friday followed by spotty Saturday showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND: Batch of showers roll in Saturday afternoon with rain-cooled air; drier Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather pattern with little to no rain and no 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a cold front passes through the area, clouds will gradually clear through the day. Humidity will also decrease this afternoon and evening. Highs today top out in the 80s.

Tonight will be mainly dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. It’ll feel comfortable compared to previous nights thanks to the lower humidity.

While Saturday begins dry with some sun, clouds thicken through the morning before showers roll through during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible in parts of southern Kentucky. Highs max out in the low 80s before the afternoon rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening before fading to drizzle overnight. Look for lows in the 60s.

Despite a front moving through on Sunday, the weekend ends on a drier note. Most of next week looks dry with highs in the 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.