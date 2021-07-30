FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND : A few showers Saturday with highs near 80°

Cooler start to next week, warmer finish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms will move through overnight. The thunder and lightning may keep some of you up a little longer. We all need the rain, but not all will see it, and even fewer will experience the gusty winds — the main threat for any severe weather.

While a shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out in Southern Kentucky early Friday morning, we’ll generally stay dry through the day with partly sunny skies. Highs will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mainly dry and partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. It’ll be comfortable compared to previous nights!

Saturday looks cloudy with scattered showers moving through at times. None of the rain will be heavy, but it’ll be enough to keep temperatures down in the 70s to near 80 for highs.

Drier Sunday, but temperatures will hold in the low to mid 80s for highs. The first of next week looks below average with highs continuing in low to mid 80s.

